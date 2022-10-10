AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.25%)
EPCL 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.88 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.52%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 76.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 151.15 Increased By ▲ 6.65 (4.6%)
UNITY 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,601 Increased By 195.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 42,172 Increased By 65 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,899 Increased By 29.4 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England captain steers clear of controversy after Wade obstruction

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 01:24pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: England captain Jos Buttler declined to appeal against Australia’s Matthew Wade for obstructing the field in the series-opening T20 match in Perth on Sunday but said he might be less forgiving in the upcoming World Cup.

The match was delicately poised with Australia needing 39 off 23 balls to win when Wade top-edged a short ball from Mark Wood into his helmet.

The ball careened into the air and Wood ran down to Wade’s end to attempt a catch but the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman stuck an arm out to impede him.

Buttler said he was asked by the on-field umpires whether he intended to appeal but decided to let the moment pass. England went on to win by eight runs.

“They asked if I wanted to appeal and I said ‘no’. I’ve only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on with the game,” Buttler told reporters.

“It was hard because I didn’t know what I was appealing for … I could have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view but thought I would get on with the game.”

England claim opening T20 against Australia

Asked whether he would appeal for a similar incident at the World Cup, Buttler said: “Maybe.” Wade was criticised heavily on social media for blocking Wood, and his former test team mate Usman Khawaja said on Twitter: “Can’t believe (England) didn’t appeal.”

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis defended Wade. “There’s a lot that goes on there when you get hit in the head and you’re running around,” he told reporters.

“You don’t know where the ball is … it is chaos.” Dismissals for obstructing the field are rare in cricket but England all-rounder Ben Stokes fell foul of the rule when he blocked a throw at the stumps from bowler Mitchell Starc in a 2015 ODI against Australia at Lord’s.

Stokes was given out after Wade appealed for his wicket from behind the stumps. The series moves to Canberra on Wednesday.

Twitter Matthew Wade Jos Buttler Mark Wood T20 match

Comments

1000 characters

England captain steers clear of controversy after Wade obstruction

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories