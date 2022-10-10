AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 80.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.36%)
EPCL 59.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.4%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
OGDC 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 151.30 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (4.71%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 3.9 (0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Increased By 169.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 42,184 Increased By 76.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,896 Increased By 26.9 (0.17%)
CBOT corn may revisit Sept. 30 high of 6.96-1/4

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 01:11pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may revisit its Sept. 30 high of 6.96-1/4 per bushel, as most of the drop from this level has been reversed.

The reversal, coupled with the surge from the Oct. 7 low of $6.71-1/2, suggests a continuation of the uptrend.

The confirmation of the uptrend will be when corn breaks $6.96-1/4.

The correction from $6.99-1/2 was so shallow that it barely extended below the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $5.61-3/4.

This is very uncommon, as the correction is supposed to at least reach $6.46-3/4, assuming the uptrend has peaked at $6.99-1/2.

CBOT corn may retest support at $6.77-1/4

Either the uptrend is too strong or the correction from $6.99-1/2 has not completed.

Support is at $6.81-1/2, a break below may be followed by a drop into $6.72-3/4 to $6.77-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, corn remains sideways around a key resistance at $6.88.

Its confusing behaviour complicates the picture.

There is early signal of a break above this resistance.

However, a confirmed break will be when corn climbs above $7.00.

Trending signals will become bearish only when corn drops below the Oct. 7 low of $6.71-1/2.

