Amanullah Aftab elected PLGMEA Chairman unopposed

KARACHI: Amanullah Aftab has been unanimously elected unopposed as Chairman of the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) Central for the year 2022-2023.

While Shahzada Khurram Zaib and Farooq Ahmed of M/s Madina Oasia have been elected unopposed as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively. The Committee Members applauded the services of outgoing Chairman Tasawar Hussain.

Jamal Ahmed Alvi and Syed Tahir Hussain have been unanimously elected as the Chairman and Vice Chairman of Southern Zone in the Annual General Body Meeting of Southern Zone at PLGMEA Offices, Karachi.

