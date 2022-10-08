Olive tree grafting activity carried out in Lower Dir

ISLAMABAD: Grafting of over 600 wild olive trees has been carried out in various parts of the country. In this context, a grafting exercise was carried out in Pato Village of Lower Dir, a press release issued here on Friday said.

The non-profit young volunteers’ organization, “We Fixer” carried out this activity.

A team of young volunteers in collaboration with Barakah Aid is working for grafting wild olive trees and olive plantation in the country, the statement added.

Pakistan possesses a huge potential of olive plantation as there is a tremendous supply and demand gap of edible oil in the country, it said.

“Pakistan is the fourth largest oil importing country where 75 percent of local consumption is managed through imports amounting more than $ 3.5 billion per year. This whooping bill includes millions of dollars for importing 4,000 tons of olive oil each year. With 12,000 hectares under plantation of olive plants already, and with four million hectares of land identified for olive plantation, Pakistan has the potential to become a major player in the long term – if properly harnessed,” the statement mentioned.

At present, Pakistan is in the grip of serious food security concerns, especially regarding the availability and high prices of edible commodities. It is strangulated by trade deficits, food shortages and climate change disasters. Olive plantation is an all-encompassing solution to address these challenges.

“Previous government of the PTI had shown keen interest in this trade and took several initiatives to promote olive plantation; most important being – awareness,” according to the handout. Now, participation of youth-led non-profit organisations such as “We Fixers” led by volunteers like Tauseef, Hamza, and Sajjad augurs well for the country as only youth will prove to be the real change maker in safeguarding the country’s future, it concluded.

