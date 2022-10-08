AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Olive tree grafting activity carried out in Lower Dir

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Grafting of over 600 wild olive trees has been carried out in various parts of the country. In this context, a grafting exercise was carried out in Pato Village of Lower Dir, a press release issued here on Friday said.

The non-profit young volunteers’ organization, “We Fixer” carried out this activity.

A team of young volunteers in collaboration with Barakah Aid is working for grafting wild olive trees and olive plantation in the country, the statement added.

Pakistan possesses a huge potential of olive plantation as there is a tremendous supply and demand gap of edible oil in the country, it said.

“Pakistan is the fourth largest oil importing country where 75 percent of local consumption is managed through imports amounting more than $ 3.5 billion per year. This whooping bill includes millions of dollars for importing 4,000 tons of olive oil each year. With 12,000 hectares under plantation of olive plants already, and with four million hectares of land identified for olive plantation, Pakistan has the potential to become a major player in the long term – if properly harnessed,” the statement mentioned.

At present, Pakistan is in the grip of serious food security concerns, especially regarding the availability and high prices of edible commodities. It is strangulated by trade deficits, food shortages and climate change disasters. Olive plantation is an all-encompassing solution to address these challenges.

“Previous government of the PTI had shown keen interest in this trade and took several initiatives to promote olive plantation; most important being – awareness,” according to the handout. Now, participation of youth-led non-profit organisations such as “We Fixers” led by volunteers like Tauseef, Hamza, and Sajjad augurs well for the country as only youth will prove to be the real change maker in safeguarding the country’s future, it concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Olive tree Lower Dir We Fixer

Comments

1000 characters

Olive tree grafting activity carried out in Lower Dir

FO rules out any theft of diplomatic cipher

Power for zero-rated sectors: MoF asked to arrange funds

Oil jumps 4pc to 5-week high lifted by OPEC+ output cut

US bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum

Exemption to capacity payment cut: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of ignoring PM’s orders

UN seeks more money for poor states

POS integration mandatory by 10th: FBR notifies list of 85 unregistered retailers

SPI inflation up 0.29pc WoW

12 uplift projects worth Rs599bn approved by Ecnec

New leaked audiotape reveals IK’s ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq’ anti-PDM strategy

Read more stories