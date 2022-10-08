AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd       28-Sep-22     07-10-2022                                    07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd            01-10-2022    07-10-2022     40% (F)         29-Sep-22      07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                03-10-2022    07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd       03-10-2022    10-10-2022                                    10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Ltd                           03-10-2022    11-10-2022                                    11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd          04-10-2022    11-10-2022     15% (F),10% B   30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro
 Polymer & Chemicals Ltd      04-10-2022    11-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company
 Ltd                          05-10-2022    12-10-2022     30% (F)         03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd           05-10-2022    12-10-2022     5% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd                 10-10-2022    12-10-2022     25% (i)         06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd        06-10-2022    13-10-2022     50% (F)         04-10-2022     13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd              07-10-2022    14-10-2022     10% (F)         05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Engro Powergen
Qadirpur Ltd                  07-10-2022    14-10-2022                                    14-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                08-10-2022    15-10-2022     60% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.     08-10-2022    15-10-2022     30% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd           09-10-2022    15-10-2022                                    15-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd
Janana De Malucho             10-10-2022    17-10-2022     NIL                            17-10-2022
Textile
Mills Ltd                     10-10-2022    17-10-2022     NIL                            17-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd       10-10-2022    17-10-2022     NIL                            17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd        11-10-2022    17-10-2022                                    17-10-2022
The Hub Power Company
 Ltd                          13-10-2022    17-10-2022     155% (i)        11-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                 11-10-2022    18-10-2022     20% (F),
4% (B)                        07-10-2022    18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd            11-10-2022    18-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd              11-10-2022    18-10-2022     25% (F)         07-10-2022     18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Ltd.                       12-10-2022    18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd               12-10-2022    18-10-2022                                    18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd         12-10-2022    19-10-2022     150% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd              12-10-2022    19-10-2022     NIL                            19-10-2022
Attock Cement
Pakistan Ltd                  12-10-2022    19-10-2022     15% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd           13-10-2022    19-10-2022     NIL                            19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd             12-10-2022    20-10-2022     NIL                            20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd            13-10-2022    20-10-2022     20% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd            13-10-2022    20-10-2022     150% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd               13-10-2022    20-10-2022     60% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd          14-10-2022    20-10-2022     Nil                            20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd       14-10-2022    20-10-2022     25% B           12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd                  14-10-2022    20-10-2022     15% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd            14-10-2022    20-10-2022     100% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                      14-10-2022    20-10-2022     50% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd     07-10-2022    21-10-2022     100% (F)        05-10-2022     21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd      13-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd          14-10-2022    21-10-2022     50% (F)         12-10-2022     21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd             14-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
First National Bank
 Modaraba                     14-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
 Ltd                          15-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd              15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                    21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd               15-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company
Ltd                           15-10-2022    21-10-2022     12.5% (B)       13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd                15-10-2022    21-10-2022     80% (F)         13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd              16-10-2022    21-10-2022     NIL                            21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                   14-10-2022    22-10-2022     NIL                            22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd           15-10-2022    22-10-2022     NIL                            22-10-2022
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd                      15-10-2022    22-10-2022     NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd      15-10-2022    22-10-2022     15% (F)         13-10-2022     22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank
 AL Habib Ltd                 12-10-2022    24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
 & Investments Ltd            17-10-2022    24-10-2022     10% (F)         13-10-2022     24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd               17-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                      17-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd               17-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd           18-10-2022    24-10-2022     NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd      18-10-2022    24-10-2022     50% (F)         14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd      17-10-2022    25-10-2022     20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd          17-10-2022    25-10-2022     23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                   18-10-2022    25-10-2022     25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper
Products Ltd                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd              18-10-2022    25-10-2022     15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd            18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd       18-10-2022    25-10-2022     20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan International
 Bulk Terminal                18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies
Ltd                           19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd              19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd       19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.            19-10-2022    25-10-2022     10% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd       19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Murree Brewery
Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    25-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd           16-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd       16-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd           17-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd           18-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd        18-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5%                             26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Arpak International
Investments Ltd.              19-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                19-10-2022    26-10-2022     12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
First Elite Capital
 Modaraba                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd               20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     500% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd.                    20-10-2022    26-10-2022     75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022     29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd  20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     20% (B)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd    20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd   20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd    20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd.              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
 Rubber Co. Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL
& ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD.        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement
Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LTD                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
 Pak Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                    27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing
 Modaraba                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)
25% (B)                       19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd.              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
 Mills Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd                24-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA          15-10-2022    28-10-2022     55% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Ltd                   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd     19-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL `                          28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd                  20-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd                      20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                     20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F),20% B   19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
The Organic Meat
 Company Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     60% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Service Industries
Textiles Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022                                    28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics
International Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)10% (B)  20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL
 PREFERENCE
 SHARES (ASLPS)               22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM.
PREF (ASLCPS)                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Air Link Communication Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     72.50% (F)      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd           24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd.                 24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd           19-10-2022    29-10-2022     130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                     22-10-2022    29-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                 22-10-2022    30-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd             24-10-2022    30-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                22-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd      24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba       24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba      24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            31-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd     27-10-2022    31-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd      25-10-2022    01-11-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba        26-10-2022    08-11-2022     10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.           11-Dec-2022   22-Dec-2022    NIL                           2-D ec-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

