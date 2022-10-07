AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
World

China reports 1,656 new COVID cases on Oct 6 vs 1,337 a day earlier

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 12:28pm
Mainland China reported 1,656 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 288 were symptomatic and 1,368 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 1,337 new cases a day earlier - 229 symptomatic and 1,108 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation’s death toll at 5,226.

China reports 1,134 new COVID cases for Oct 4 vs 1,038 a day earlier

As of Oct. 6, mainland China had confirmed 252,137 cases with symptoms. China’s capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with two a day earlier, and zero new local asymptomatic cases versus two the previous day, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with zero a day earlier, and 17 new local asymptomatic cases versus 11 the previous day, local government data showed.

National Health Commission COVID cases Mainland China

