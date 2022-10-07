JS Bank allowed to acquire 86.32m ordinary shares

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted its approval to JS Bank Limited to acquire 86,316,964 ordinary shares, constituting 7.79 percent of the paid-up capital of the bank from Emirates NBD Bank PJSC.

JS Bank Limited, an associated entity of BankIslami sponsor shareholder namely Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Limited, has released this public information pertaining to the acquisition of shares of BankIslami Pakistan Limited from Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, UAE, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

