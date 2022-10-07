AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PMEX daily trading report

Published 07 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.266 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,099.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.792 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.286 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.647 billion), Crude (PKR 1.768 billion), Silver (PKR 1.619 billion), DJ (PKR 1.157 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 402.758 million), Platinum (PKR 223.965 million), SP500 (PKR 208.654 million), Copper (PKR 100.321 million), Brent (PKR 56.698 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 6.088 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 16 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 23.953 million were traded.

