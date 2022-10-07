AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Progressive Insurance
 Company Ltd #                   30-Sep-22    06-10-2022                                  06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #        28-Sep-22    07-10-2022                                  07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd               01-10-2022   07-10-2022   40% (F)         29-Sep-22      07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                   03-10-2022   07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd #        03-10-2022   10-10-2022                                  10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Ltd #                            03-10-2022   11-10-2022                                  11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    04-10-2022   11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd             04-10-2022   11-10-2022   15% (F),10% B   30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd              05-10-2022   12-10-2022   5% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Cherat Cement
 Company Ltd                     05-10-2022   12-10-2022   30% (F)         03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd                    10-10-2022   12-10-2022   25% (i)         06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           06-10-2022   13-10-2022   50% (F)         04-10-2022     13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd                 07-10-2022   14-10-2022   10% (F)         05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Engro Powergen
Qadirpur Ltd #                   07-10-2022   14-10-2022                                  14-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                   08-10-2022   15-10-2022   60% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries
Ltd.                             08-10-2022   15-10-2022   30% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd              09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                  15-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd          10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL                            17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd                10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL                            17-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL                            17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #         11-10-2022   17-10-2022                                  17-10-2022
The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      13-10-2022   17-10-2022   155% (i)        11-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                    11-10-2022   18-10-2022   20% (F),4% (B)  07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                 11-10-2022   18-10-2022   25% (F)         07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd               11-10-2022   18-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  12-10-2022   18-10-2022                                  18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
 PK Ltd                          12-10-2022   18-10-2022
Attock Cement
Pakistan Ltd                     12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd                 12-10-2022   19-10-2022   NIL                            19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd            12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd              13-10-2022   19-10-2022   NIL                            19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2022   20-10-2022   NIL                            20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               13-10-2022   20-10-2022   150% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                  13-10-2022   20-10-2022   60% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd               13-10-2022   20-10-2022   20% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd                     14-10-2022   20-10-2022   15% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd               14-10-2022   20-10-2022   100% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                         14-10-2022   20-10-2022   50% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd             14-10-2022   20-10-2022   Nil                            20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd          14-10-2022   20-10-2022   25% B           12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills
Ltd                              07-10-2022   21-10-2022   100% (F)        05-10-2022     21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd         13-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd                14-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
First National Bank
 Modaraba                        14-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd             14-10-2022   21-10-2022   50% (F)         12-10-2022     21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd                   15-10-2022   21-10-2022   80% (F)         13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
 Enterprises Ltd                 15-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company
Ltd                              15-10-2022   21-10-2022   12.5% (B)       13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Burshane LPG
(Pakistan) Ltd                   15-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                 15-10-2022   21-10-2022                                  21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 16-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                            21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                      14-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd         15-10-2022   22-10-2022   15% (F)         13-10-2022     22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd              15-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                            22-10-2022
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd                         15-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                            22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank
AL Habib Ltd                     12-10-2022   24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd                17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10% (F)         13-10-2022     24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                         17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              18-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd         18-10-2022   24-10-2022   50% (F)         14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd         17-10-2022   25-10-2022   20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd             17-10-2022   25-10-2022   23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                  18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan International
 Bulk Terminal                   18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd               18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd          18-10-2022   25-10-2022   20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                 18-10-2022   25-10-2022   15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products
Ltd                              18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      18-10-2022   25-10-2022   25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.               19-10-2022   25-10-2022   10% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company
Ltd                              19-10-2022   25-10-2022   100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd                 19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd              16-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                            26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd          16-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd              17-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd              18-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd           18-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Arpak International
Investments Ltd.                 19-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                            26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022   26-10-2022   40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares                19-10-2022   26-10-2022   5%                             26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd                      19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd            19-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2022   26-10-2022   12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                    19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2022   26-10-2022   5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod                19-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd      20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                            26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba               20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba               20-10-2022   26-10-2022   9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            20-10-2022   26-10-2022   20% (B)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                   20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering Works
Ltd                              20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   26-10-2022   500% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd.                       20-10-2022   26-10-2022   75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd             20-10-2022   26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd                      20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd           20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
First Elite Capital
Modaraba                         20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                            26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd              20-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd            20-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                  20-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                            26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd       20-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                     20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
Rubber Co. Ltd                   20-10-2022   27-10-2022   30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd                          20-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                 20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
 Modaraba                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd               20-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                   20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd             20-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd                 20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd            20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company
Ltd                              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd                  20-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
INVEST CAPITAL
INVESTMENT BANK LTD              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Ltd                              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd          20-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL &
ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD.             20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd           20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd               20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd             20-10-2022   27-10-2022   330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Ltd                              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                   20-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Ltd                              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills
Ltd                              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd       20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                  20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd                21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd            21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2022   27-10-2022                                  27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd         21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                      21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba           21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd               21-10-2022   27-10-2022   40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd             21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd          21-10-2022   27-10-2022   100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd                21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile Mills
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd.                       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   27-10-2022   100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)
25% (B)                          19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd            21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd           21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd                  21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                            25-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
 Company Ltd                     15-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                      15-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba             18-10-2022   28-10-2022   4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL `                          28-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd                         20-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                        20-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd              20-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd         21-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd           21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd       21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                        21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
The Organic Meat Company
 Ltd                             21-10-2022   28-10-2022   9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd              21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd               21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022   40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                     21-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd      21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd             21-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F),20% B   19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                   21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                   21-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd                  21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd        21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd              21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd                  21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd            21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                      21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd           21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd          21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                  21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd            21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                   21-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                    21-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd                        21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products
Ltd                              21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd             21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd            22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd             22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT
 CUM. PREF (ASLCPS)              22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Ltd                     22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL
 PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                   22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd         22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd                    22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.       22-10-2022   28-10-2022   72.50% (F)      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd          22-10-2022   28-10-2022   50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba         22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Air Link Communication
Ltd                              22-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                    22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd              22-10-2022   28-10-2022   5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd               22-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)
10% (B)                          20-10-2022   28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd                22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd                22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                    22-10-2022   28-10-2022   50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd            22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd                        22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2022   28-10-2022   5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International
 Ltd                             22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd            22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Ltd                              22-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd       22-10-2022   28-10-2022   40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd              19-10-2022   29-10-2022   130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd                24-10-2022   30-10-2022   50% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
 Industries Ltd.                 22-10-2022   31-10-2022   NIL                            31-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba          24-10-2022   31-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali                 24-10-2022   31-10-2022   NIL                            31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd               24-10-2022   31-10-2022   15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd         24-10-2022   31-10-2022   NIL                            28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd        27-10-2022   31-10-2022   Nil                            28-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba           26-10-2022   08-11-2022   10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                     15-11-2022   21-11-2022   10% (B)         11-11-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories