Cotton spot rate unchanged amid steady trading

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

2200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 20,400 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,600 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bago Bahar were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bal3es of Samundri were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per kg.

