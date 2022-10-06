KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 224.50 226.50 DKK 29.64 29.74
SAUDIA RIYAL 59.60 60.20 NOK 21.06 21.16
UAE DIRHAM 61.20 61.80 SEK 20.37 20.47
EURO 222.00 224.20 AUD $ 144.00 146.00
UK POUND 256.00 258.60 CADS 164.00 166.00
JAPANI YEN 1.53720 1.55720 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 226.62 227.62 CHINESE YUAN 33.00 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.50
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
