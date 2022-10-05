AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 1,595.00 Increased By ▲ 2.24%

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:01pm
Follow us

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest integrated petroleum exploration and production companies, has successfully drilled and tested its first-ever horizontal development well Mari 122-H in HRL Reservoir located in Sindh.

“We are pleased to inform you that MARI has successfully drilled and tested its first-ever horizontal development well Mari 122-H in HRL Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh province,” the company shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Mari is the operator of the Mari Gas Field with 100% working interest.

The company shared that the well was drilled to a total depth of 1,550 meters including a horizontal section of around 530 meters.

“After the acid stimulation job, the well was tested at a rate of around 21 mmscfd of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 426 psi."

The company added it is working to put this well into early production and also evaluating the possibility of drilling additional horizontal wells.

Last month, Mari announced a temporary suspension of production operations at its Zarghun South Gas Field and Ziarat Block after flash floods adversely impacted gas pipelines and road infrastructure in Balochistan.

Earlier in June, Mari made a gas/condensate discovery in its exploration well located in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With a 21% market share, Mari is the second-largest gas producer in Pakistan and has a reserve base of around 600 million BOE (Barrels of Oil Equivalent).

mpcl PSX mari Mari Petroleum Company Limited Mari Gas Field horizontal well

Comments

1000 characters

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

Five-fold increase in UN appeal: PM Shehbaz underscores need for global engagement

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Oil maintains most of recent gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry

Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as recession looms

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Read more stories