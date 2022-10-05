Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest integrated petroleum exploration and production companies, has successfully drilled and tested its first-ever horizontal development well Mari 122-H in HRL Reservoir located in Sindh.

“We are pleased to inform you that MARI has successfully drilled and tested its first-ever horizontal development well Mari 122-H in HRL Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh province,” the company shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Mari is the operator of the Mari Gas Field with 100% working interest.

The company shared that the well was drilled to a total depth of 1,550 meters including a horizontal section of around 530 meters.

“After the acid stimulation job, the well was tested at a rate of around 21 mmscfd of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 426 psi."

The company added it is working to put this well into early production and also evaluating the possibility of drilling additional horizontal wells.

Last month, Mari announced a temporary suspension of production operations at its Zarghun South Gas Field and Ziarat Block after flash floods adversely impacted gas pipelines and road infrastructure in Balochistan.

Earlier in June, Mari made a gas/condensate discovery in its exploration well located in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With a 21% market share, Mari is the second-largest gas producer in Pakistan and has a reserve base of around 600 million BOE (Barrels of Oil Equivalent).