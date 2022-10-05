Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) on account of an incident of partial blackout that occurred on September 01, 2021 at 16:09 hours due to lightning on the isolator leading to tripping of the 500/220kV Jamshoro Grid Station.

According to power regulatory, generation units of K2 (1030 MW), Hub Power (60MW), China Hub Power (600 MW) and Wind Power (310 MW) (total 2000 MWs) were affected. The event resulted in power supply failure to K-Electric and HESCO jurisdiction. The power supply to all the affected areas of K-Electric, HESCO grids, wind IPPs, and other power plants was restored at 18:42 except 500 kV HUBCO Jamshoro Ckt which was energized at 21:54 hours. The overall normalcy was regained within 2.33 hours.

Earlier, Nepra took serious notice of the incident and directed NTDC to constitute an Inquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of Nepra Laws, Rules and Regulations. Accordingly, NTDC conducted a detailed inquiry on its own and the same was presented before the Authority by the transmission team of M&E department, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

Subsequently, an explanation on February 17, 2022 was issued to NTDC under Rule 4(1) of the Nepra (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a Show Cause Notice of July 06, 2022 under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act. However, NTDC failed to provide any response within the stipulated time period. Accordingly, ex-parte proceedings were initiated against NTDC, whereby NTDC was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the Nepra Acts, Rules & Regulations, Grid Code, Nepra Transmission Performance Rules 2005. Keeping this in view the Authority has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on NTDC.

