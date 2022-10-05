Sirajuddin elected PCDA chairman

KARACHI: Syed Sirajuddin from Peshawar has been elected chairman Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) for the year 2022-23

As per announcement made by chairman election committee Abdul Samad Budhani, Arif Memon from Karachi has been elected senior vice chairman and Sheikh Asif from Faisalabad has been elected vice chairman PCDA for next one year. In addition, Muhammad Younis and Amjad Noor elected as member Central Executive Committee. The newly elected office bearers took the oath in the 52nd Annual General Meeting of PCDA.

While addressing the general council, PCDA chairman Syed Sirajuddin from Peshawar assured to make all possible efforts for the betterment of trade and industry.

“We all have to work together for the betterment of pharma trade. The Schedule-G issue in Punjab is a big problem, which will be solved very soon with the support of government”, he added.

He informed that discussions are in process with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on category C and other issues and soon will reach a conclusion. “There are enough problems and we all have to solve them together,” he added. He appreciated the steps taken by the federal government against fake drugs on the directives of federal Minister Qadir Patel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022