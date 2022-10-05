AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sirajuddin elected PCDA chairman

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Syed Sirajuddin from Peshawar has been elected chairman Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) for the year 2022-23

As per announcement made by chairman election committee Abdul Samad Budhani, Arif Memon from Karachi has been elected senior vice chairman and Sheikh Asif from Faisalabad has been elected vice chairman PCDA for next one year. In addition, Muhammad Younis and Amjad Noor elected as member Central Executive Committee. The newly elected office bearers took the oath in the 52nd Annual General Meeting of PCDA.

While addressing the general council, PCDA chairman Syed Sirajuddin from Peshawar assured to make all possible efforts for the betterment of trade and industry.

“We all have to work together for the betterment of pharma trade. The Schedule-G issue in Punjab is a big problem, which will be solved very soon with the support of government”, he added.

He informed that discussions are in process with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on category C and other issues and soon will reach a conclusion. “There are enough problems and we all have to solve them together,” he added. He appreciated the steps taken by the federal government against fake drugs on the directives of federal Minister Qadir Patel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Sirajuddin PCDA Abdul Samad Budhani Arif Memon

Comments

1000 characters

Sirajuddin elected PCDA chairman

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories