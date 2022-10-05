AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PCJCCI marks China’s National Day

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:28am
LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated China’s National Day on Monday followed by a cake-cutting ceremony at PCJCCI Secretariat. The event was attended by Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI, Hamza Khalid, Vice-President PCJCCI and other executive committee members of PCJCCI.

Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI said: “I congratulate the people and leadership of China on the occasion of National Day. We highly admire and appreciate the development of China, especially during the last four decades. We believe it is all due to the visionary leadership of China and the right reforms and policies introduced by the Chinese government. He also added that in the beginning, relations between Pakistan and China were mostly political and diplomatic in nature.

Hamza Khalid, Vice-President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that, every year there is a festive mood in Pakistan on the National Day of China, as the Pakistan government and the Pakistani people know that the completion of the CPEC-related economic projects being done with the cooperation of China will certainly enhance Pakistan’s trade, its economic growth rate, create employment for the people and will enhance their incomes and in the overall scenario this economic development will ultimately bring prosperity to the Pakistan and its people and will also help Pakistan in alleviating poverty.

