KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 135,000 10.04
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 135,000 10.04
Surmawala Sec. Cherat Cement 3,000 114.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 114.50
K & I Global D.G.Cement 30,000 60.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 60.00
MRA Sec. Ghani Value Glass 12,812 65.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,812 65.10
Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 840,000 77.38
Y.H. Sec. 25,000 108.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 865,000 78.26
Pearl Sec Hub Power 400,000 80.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 80.79
Pearl Sec Nat. Refinery 10,000 241.00
MRA Sec. 500 244.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 241.14
Adam Usman Sec TPL Properties Ltd 2,000 20.78
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 20.78
MRA Sec. Treet Corp. 10,950 21.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,950 21.35
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,469,262
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
