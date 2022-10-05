KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 135,000 10.04 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 135,000 10.04 Surmawala Sec. Cherat Cement 3,000 114.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 114.50 K & I Global D.G.Cement 30,000 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 60.00 MRA Sec. Ghani Value Glass 12,812 65.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,812 65.10 Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 840,000 77.38 Y.H. Sec. 25,000 108.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 865,000 78.26 Pearl Sec Hub Power 400,000 80.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 80.79 Pearl Sec Nat. Refinery 10,000 241.00 MRA Sec. 500 244.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 241.14 Adam Usman Sec TPL Properties Ltd 2,000 20.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 20.78 MRA Sec. Treet Corp. 10,950 21.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,950 21.35 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,469,262 ===========================================================================================

