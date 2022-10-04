German Unity Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Germany in Pakistan on Monday celebrated the German Unity Day to commemorate German reunification in 1990 when the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic were unified.

Federal Minster for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq participated as a chief guest, as the event started with the playing of the national anthems of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadiq congratulated the government and people of Germany on their Unity Day and expressed best wishes on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

He said that it has been 70 years since diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany were established, adding that the relationship has grown over time on the basis of mutual trust and respect.

He also mentioned about the German Pakistan Friendship Group at the parliamentary level, saying that it was the first of a parliamentary group which was established which reflects the deep-rooted friendship not only between the people but also between the two parliaments.

Germany has been a friend of Pakistan with approximately 3.8 billion Euros investment in Pakistan, adding that there is a lot of potential of further expanding cooperation in various areas.

The minister also appreciated and thanked Germany for contributing 60 million Euros as flood relief assistance to Pakistan so far. He added that Germany has also contributed and helped Pakistan in 2010 floods.

He said that Pakistan is also looking forward for more German cooperation in the field of education and enhanced people-to-people contacts, particularly in technical education as well as alternative energy.

Speaking on the occasion, German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas warmly welcomed the guest. He also shed light on the enhanced Pakistan-Germany cooperation over the years, saying that the two sides still have more potential to further enhance cooperation in various areas, including energy, trade and investment.

The event was participated by a large number of members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, representatives of the civil society, and the media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022