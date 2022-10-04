AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

German Unity Day celebrated

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 07:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Germany in Pakistan on Monday celebrated the German Unity Day to commemorate German reunification in 1990 when the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic were unified.

Federal Minster for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq participated as a chief guest, as the event started with the playing of the national anthems of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadiq congratulated the government and people of Germany on their Unity Day and expressed best wishes on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

He said that it has been 70 years since diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany were established, adding that the relationship has grown over time on the basis of mutual trust and respect.

He also mentioned about the German Pakistan Friendship Group at the parliamentary level, saying that it was the first of a parliamentary group which was established which reflects the deep-rooted friendship not only between the people but also between the two parliaments.

Germany has been a friend of Pakistan with approximately 3.8 billion Euros investment in Pakistan, adding that there is a lot of potential of further expanding cooperation in various areas.

The minister also appreciated and thanked Germany for contributing 60 million Euros as flood relief assistance to Pakistan so far. He added that Germany has also contributed and helped Pakistan in 2010 floods.

He said that Pakistan is also looking forward for more German cooperation in the field of education and enhanced people-to-people contacts, particularly in technical education as well as alternative energy.

Speaking on the occasion, German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas warmly welcomed the guest. He also shed light on the enhanced Pakistan-Germany cooperation over the years, saying that the two sides still have more potential to further enhance cooperation in various areas, including energy, trade and investment.

The event was participated by a large number of members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, representatives of the civil society, and the media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq German Unity Day Embassy of Germany in Pakistan Federal Minster for Economic Affairs Ambassador Alfred Grannas

Comments

1000 characters

German Unity Day celebrated

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories