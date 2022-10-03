AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,477 ringgit

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:17am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,477 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into 3,549-3,608 ringgit range.

A small double-bottom developing around 3,243 ringgit has been confirmed, suggesting a target of 3,549 ringgit.

A retracement analysis reveals a similar target of 3,570 ringgit.

The current rise is still considered as a bounce against the fall from 3,919 ringgit.

This classification will be reviewed only if the contract could climb above 3,652 ringgit.

Support is at 3,360 ringgit, a break below could open the way towards 3,243-3,288 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract found a support at 3,224 ringgit.

It is pulling back towards 3,489 ringgit, the July 14 low.

Palm oil may retest support at 3,427 ringgit

The pattern from Sept. 28 looks like a falling three method, which consists of a big black candlestick and three small white ones.

There might be one more small white candle to appear on Monday.

The drop may resume on Tuesday.

