Palm tracks soyoil lower, stronger crude caps losses

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday, tracking falls in rival Chicago soy oil at the end of last week, although losses were capped by higher crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 20 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,396 ringgit ($730.64) a tonne in early trade.

The contract plunged 17.6% in September, marking its fifth straight monthly loss.