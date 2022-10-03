AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Palm tracks soyoil lower, stronger crude caps losses

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:01am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday, tracking falls in rival Chicago soy oil at the end of last week, although losses were capped by higher crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 20 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,396 ringgit ($730.64) a tonne in early trade.

Palm rises; heads for fifth monthly drop on oversupply concerns

The contract plunged 17.6% in September, marking its fifth straight monthly loss.

