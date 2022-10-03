Farmers threaten to block roads across country

ISLAMABAD: Farmers led by the Kissan Ittehad staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad have threatened the government of blocking roads nationwide, if their demands were not met by Monday.

Announcing the deadline, Chairman Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain on Sunday said while talking to media that all major thoroughfares across the country would be blocked and the farmers in Islamabad will move towards the Red Zone D-Chowk to stage a sit-in if their demands were not met by Monday.

“The government assured to accept demands, however, the notification is yet to be approved. If our demands are not notified by Monday then we’ll stage a nationwide protest,” he said. The chairman Kissan Ittehad said that if the government acts maliciously, they will shut down the entire country. “On my call, millions of farmers from all over the country will move toward Islamabad.

It should be noted that the farmers’ protest has entered the fifth day in Islamabad. The farmers have given a deadline to the government to accept their demands till Monday.” There is deadlock between the government and the farmers as the talks did not reach any conclusion.

Khalid Hussain said they were even not allowed to meet Imran Khan and the police and the local administration refrained them from meeting him.

He lamented that the price of wheat has been fixed at Rs4,000 per 40kg in Sindh and demanded to fix uniform rates nationwide. “Our wheat is also being smuggled to Afghanistan,” he said.

