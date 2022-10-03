Prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained on ‘high-side’ in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

In a visit to local market in provincial capital Peshawar, it was witnessed that the prices of live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar, meat, spices, fresh fruits, dry and packed milk, fresh milk and other essential daily use items are still high despite reduction in prices of petroleum products by the federal minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar the other day.

A kilogram of live chicken/meat was being sold at Rs290 which was selling at Rs280 per kilogramme in the previous week, the survey revealed.

A dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs240-250 while Chinese red coloured eggs are available at Rs300-350 per dozen, it added.

Similarly, the survey noted cow meat was being sold at Rs700 per kg, while mutton was available at Rs1400-1500 per kg in the local market.

A steep increase in the price of vegetables was witnessed in the local market, it was revealed in the survey.

Price of tomato has increased to Rs200 per kg from Rs150 per kg while onion was also available at Rs120 per kg against the price of Rs100 in the previous week.

Peas are selling at Rs300 per kg, capsicum at Rs250-280 per kg, arvi at Rs150 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120 per kado at Rs110 per kg, tori at Rs100-110 per kg, turnip at Rs120 per kg, bringle at Rs100 per kg, old-season potatoes at Rs100 per kg, fresh/new potatoes at Rs80 per kg, cauliflower at Rs120 per kg, cabbage at Rs110 per kg, French beans at Rs150 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs120 per kg, according to the survey.

Similarly, ginger was available at Rs450 per kg while garlic was sold at Rs300-320 per kg and Rs350 per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

According to the market-survey, it noted prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. A good quality sela rice is being sold Rs280 per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs230-240 per kg, dal mash at Rs400 per kg, dal masoor at Rs280 per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260 per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220 per kg, moonge at Rs200 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs280 per kg, dal channa at Rs260 per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs180/200 per kilogramme, the survey said.

In a visit to wholesale and retail markets in Peshawar, it is witnessed that flour prices remained unchanged.

Wholesalers and retailers have attributed the prices would further escalate if the provincial government, food department and authorities concerned couldn’t take immediate notice of the prevailing situation.

According to the survey, Price of a 20kg fine flour bag has jumped to Rs2100 and Danedar flour to Rs2200 from Rs1700-1800, while other quality flour was available at Rs1900 and Rs2000.

Similarly, it was further revealed that the price of a 80kg flour sac has increased to Rs9000 which was available at Rs8500 in the previous week.

On the other hand, the bread makers [Naanbais] had been divided over the Roti price as the different rate/price of Roti imposed in the provincial capital Peshawar has risen from Rs15 to Rs20 and Rs25 per Roti with weight of 135-150 gram.

While talking to this scribe, the ‘Naanbais’ [bread makers] have said the prices have continued to surge up so they have no other options and added that the price of Roti would further increase in the coming days.

Sugar is being sold at Rs96-100 per kg locally, the survey noted. It added, prices of cooking oil/ ghee of all quality and brands remained high in the retail market.

Fresh fruit prices have become dearer in the local market as the sky-rocketed rates have made it difficult for salaried class to buy fresh fruit, the vendor and buyers said.

Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs250-300 per kg, golden-coloured apple was available at Rs200 per kg, grapes at Rs200-250 per kg, pomegranate at Rs200-250 per kg, persimmon Rs150 per kg, guava at Rs150 per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, Metay at Rs200 per kg, stored mangoes at Rs250/300 per kg, peach and Banana at Rs90-100 per dozen.

