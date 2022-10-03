Germany and Pakistan: Bilateral relations

AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
TEXT: Germany and Pakistan have enjoyed close and diverse relations since 1951. In 2021 we celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Germany is represented in Pakistan by an embassy in the capital, Islamabad, and a consulate general in the country’s business hub, Karachi.

Germany is very keen to see democratic and sustainable development in Pakistan and has a great interest in the country playing a constructive role in the region, for example as one of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbours. German Pakistan development cooperation began in 1961. Since then, the German Government has pledged 3.8 billion euro in project support. Development cooperation focuses on support for renewables and climate protection, business (including vocational training) and good governance (including healthcare).

In bilateral trade in 2019, German exports to Pakistan were worth around 1.8 billion euro and imports from Pakistan 1.1 billion euro. Pakistan’s main exports to Germany are textiles, leather goods, sports goods, footwear and medical instruments, and its main imports from Germany are machinery, chemical and electrical goods, motor vehicles and iron goods.

The long established, effective academic and scientific exchange plays an important part in cultural relations between Germany and Pakistan.

The Goethe Institut in Karachi, together with an associate partner and accredited Goethe Zentrum in Lahore (Annemarie SchimmelHaus), is the major actor in cultural relations, offering cultural programmes and language courses. Germany is one of the most popular destinations for young Pakistani researchers wishing to pursue a PhD, along with the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. More than 4000 young people from Pakistan are currently studying in Germany. In 2019, 610 students and researchers from Pakistan received funding from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

The Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom and the Hanns Seidel Foundation are all represented in Pakistan, supporting projects in the fields of strengthening democratic institutions, promoting human rights and empowering women, tackling climate change, deradicalisation, regional cooperation and media work, among others.

