PML-N vows to take leaked audiotapes, purported cypher to logical end

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday expressed resolve to take the issue of audio leaks and cypher to its logical end, as it has raised questions on the prestige and honour of country.

Addressing a news conference here, the PML-N leaders said that Imran Khan’s divisive and filthy narrative has been exposed in a recent audio leak and cypher is not a conspiracy. They said cypher is a secret document and the property of Prime Minister Office and the PTI Chief is responsible for its missing and this is a serious security breach. He claimed that former principal secretary Azam Khan has admitted to have handed over the cypher copy to Imran.

Expressing displeasure over the poor performance of PTI in last four years, Finance Minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar lamented that all the macroeconomic indicators of Pakistan showed desperate performance but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making his best efforts to tackle the challenges in an effective manner.

Maryam Nawaz said: “You heard that the cypher went missing from Prime Minister House. I think there should be a raid on Bani Gala from where you will know where the cypher copy went and what the real minutes, letter and communiqué were.”

Leaked audiotapes expose ‘lies’ of Imran Khan: PM

She said Imran had the “letter” to wave it in rallies but “does not have it to show it to the people, he played with the country while playing his games,” she added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that government is taking concrete steps to resolve the legal issues of farmers.

Rana said a notification has been issued to postpone the payment of electricity bills of tube wells. He said that a Cabinet Committee is working to reduce the price of electricity for agriculture tube wells and in this regard the committee will again hold its meeting on Monday to consider all suggestions to resolve farmers’ issues.

Interior Minister said the Supreme Court has clearly ordered that no one will be allowed to protest in the red zone. He said the protests of farmers in Islamabad are unjustified and warned that strict action will be taken if they tried to enter the red zone.

