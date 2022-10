PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Agricultural Produce Traders’ Federation (APAPTF) has announced full support for the ongoing protest of Kissan Ittehad and demanded the acceptance of all demands of the growers’ organization.

In a statement issued here by the President APAPTF, Malik Sohni and his cabinet urged the Punjab government and federal government for acceptance of genuine demands of Kissan Ittehad forthwith.

