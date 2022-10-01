September LTO Karachi collection shows 23pc growth

KARACHI: Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has collected Rs 456.4 billion during the period July 2022 — September 2022 as against Rs 371.3 billion collected previous year showing an overall growth of 23 percent.

During the month of September 2022, LTO, Karachi has surpassed a budgetary target of Rs. 178.28 billion by collecting Rs. 184.21 billion (all taxes) against the target fixed by the Government.

During the period, under the domestic head, LTO Karachi has shown 70% increase vis-à-vis collection made during the same period last year by collecting Rs. 113.6 billion as against Rs. 66.9 billion collected last year.

