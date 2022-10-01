AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Business & Finance

UBG vows to facilitate trade bodies after winning 2023 FPCCI elections

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
KARACHI: Patron in Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) SM Muneer and other UBG leaders have announced that UBG InshaAllah after winning the FPCCI election 2023 will facilitate the legitimate trade bodies and their members of the flood effected areas with the package of incentives for the year 2023 by waiving their annual subscription.

Lauding the massive relief operation work carried out by Pakistan Army in flood affected areas, they said that monsoon rains have badly affected the entire Pakistan particularly Sindh, KP and Balochistan where people were in miserable situation and needed immediate relief goods.

A large number of people shifted to safe places and more than 137 relief camps were established by Pak army and provided medicines, medical assistance and distributed more than 3700 tents and other necessary belongings among the flood effectives which was miracle in such a short time.

Apart from providing these facilities army also provided three days ration, about 15000 tonnes, among the flood affected areas.

It is praiseworthy that the army has also donated their one month salary to help the victims and besides this the army officers also gave financial donation on voluntary basis which shows their affection with the poor people.

In view of the emergency situation the Pakistan army also made it possible by working day and night to establish donation centres in all major cities for collection of goods donated by public which is worthwhile.

UBG said that we are proud of Pakistan army which always stood by firmly with the people whenever catastrophe occurred in any form in any part of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

