Rotary Club arranges special talk

ISLAMABAD: Rotary Club of Islamabad Metropolitan arranged a special talk on “Literacy and its role in National Growth” at a local hotel.

Guest Speaker was Admiral Mohammad Asif Sandila (retired) former Chief of Naval Staff and presently running NPO “Moawin Foundation” promoting quality education in elementary and primary education.

Dr Azra Yasmin, secretary of the club introduced the guest speaker. Admiral Sandila emphasized the importance of elementary and primary education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022