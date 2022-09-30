AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 motorbike service

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2022 07:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Rescue 1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province, Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Thursday that credit goes to Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak who brought Rescue 1122 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing concern that the governments of Balochistan and Sindh cannot develop institutions like Rescue 1122, the CM said the Sindh should understand the importance of this service after the flood. The villages of Sindh are in bad condition and the world is weeping over it as food and medicine are not provided,” he said, adding: “If you cannot create a rescue service yourself, follow what is done in Punjab.” Like Punjab, Imran Khan will get votes in Sindh because his intention is good, Elahi said. He said that Shehbaz Sharif became the Chief Minister three times while the Sharif family ruled for 21 years but they could not bring a single project like Rescue 1122.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Rescue 1122 Parvez Elahi Rescue 1122 motorbike service

Comments

1000 characters

CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 motorbike service

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories