CM inaugurates Rescue 1122 motorbike service

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Rescue 1122 motorbike service for all districts of the province, Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Thursday that credit goes to Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak who brought Rescue 1122 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing concern that the governments of Balochistan and Sindh cannot develop institutions like Rescue 1122, the CM said the Sindh should understand the importance of this service after the flood. The villages of Sindh are in bad condition and the world is weeping over it as food and medicine are not provided,” he said, adding: “If you cannot create a rescue service yourself, follow what is done in Punjab.” Like Punjab, Imran Khan will get votes in Sindh because his intention is good, Elahi said. He said that Shehbaz Sharif became the Chief Minister three times while the Sharif family ruled for 21 years but they could not bring a single project like Rescue 1122.

