Moazzam Ghurki elected as PCJCCI president unopposed

LAHORE: Moazzam Ghurki has been elected unopposed as the President of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), and Fang Yulong, CEO, East Sea Holding (Qingdao) Co Ltd, and Hamza Khalid, Managing Director, Ittefaq Group, as Senior Vice President and Vice President of the body, respectively.

This was announced by the Election Commissioner at 8th Annual General Meeting of the PCJCCI, held under the supervision of the outgoing President Wang Zihai and Senior Vice President Ehsan Choudhry, here at the PCJCCI Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to the election results for the year 2022-2023, five new members have been elected on the vacant seats of Executive Committee.

The newly elected Executive Committee Members include; Moazzam Ghurki, Saad Akbar Khan, Hamza Khalid, Fang Yulong and Syed Ali Raza Rizvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022