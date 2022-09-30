AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CCL Pharmaceuticals - recipient of multiple export awards

Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
TEXT: CCL Life Sciences, as part of CCL Holdings, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical solutions globally. Combining strategy, creativity and scientific knowledge, CCL is an industry thought-leader whose passion for life enabling healthy, happy lives has driven it to where it is today. We have a legacy of over 50 years, with a global footprint in 22 countries and counting, and specialize in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, food and nutrition and digital health products.

As one of the leading exporters of an extensive drug portfolio in over three continents worldwide, CCL is very proud to share its recent achievement; the recipient of multiple export awards from The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, a federal government body.

The 45th FPCCI Export Awards (2020-2021) has bestowed upon CCL, the following prestigious awards:

  1. Best Regional Exporter Award

  2. Special Merit Exporter Award

We are honored to be recognized for our constant efforts, and aim to serve over a billion households by 2025, ensuring access to quality healthcare globally. The industry is constantly unfolding new sets of opportunities and challenges. With advancement in technology, rising life expectancy, and increasing awareness among the consumers, pharmaceutical companies are no longer confined to developing, adapting and providing prescription drugs. We vow to continue to provide state of the art medicines globally.

