Awareness session on mangrove conservation held

ISLAMABAD: An awareness session on ‘Indus river’s impact on mangroves’ was organised by WWF-Pakistan under its Mangrove Conservation Project at Meero Dablo village, Keti Bandar.

The session was organised to create awareness amongst the people of the coastal areas regarding the historical background, challenges and importance of the river for mangrove forest of Indus Delta. Members of the local community, Mukhtiar Mahar, the director of Sindh University Campus, Thatta, Sindh Forest department and WWF-Pakistan staff attended the event.

Irfan Nizamani, Assistant Commissioner Keti Bundar was the Chief Guest of the event.

Assistant Commissioner, Keti Bunder said it is our collective responsibility to address the issue of climate change. "Each and every individual has to contribute towards this global cause, no matter how small" he added.

During the event, other participants also expressed their concern over the status of Indus Delta, the importance of Indus River and its impact on Delta and the role of local communities in protecting existing mangrove forests in the area.

