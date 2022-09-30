AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Awareness session on mangrove conservation held

Press Release Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: An awareness session on ‘Indus river’s impact on mangroves’ was organised by WWF-Pakistan under its Mangrove Conservation Project at Meero Dablo village, Keti Bandar.

The session was organised to create awareness amongst the people of the coastal areas regarding the historical background, challenges and importance of the river for mangrove forest of Indus Delta. Members of the local community, Mukhtiar Mahar, the director of Sindh University Campus, Thatta, Sindh Forest department and WWF-Pakistan staff attended the event.

Irfan Nizamani, Assistant Commissioner Keti Bundar was the Chief Guest of the event.

Assistant Commissioner, Keti Bunder said it is our collective responsibility to address the issue of climate change. "Each and every individual has to contribute towards this global cause, no matter how small" he added.

During the event, other participants also expressed their concern over the status of Indus Delta, the importance of Indus River and its impact on Delta and the role of local communities in protecting existing mangrove forests in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WWF Pakistan Sindh University Indus River Keti Bunder Mukhtiar Mahar

Comments

1000 characters

Awareness session on mangrove conservation held

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories