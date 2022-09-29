AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
Licence to bill: Bond's Aston Martin sells for nearly £3mn

AFP Published September 29, 2022
LONDON: A replica of an Aston Martin DB5 used for the stunts in James Bond blockbuster 'No Time to Die' sold for nearly £3 million at auction on Wednesday, auction house Christie's said.

Proceeds from the sale, which fetched £2.92 million ($3.18 million), will be donated to charity, along with receipts from the sale of 24 other lots auctioned at a special sale of items marking 60 years of 007.

Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction

The replica comes fitted with imitation machine guns behind the headlights.

A further 35 lots have been put up for auction online until October 5.

The replica of the iconic Aston, one of eight specially designed and manufactured for the 2021 film, is the only DB5 stunt car put up for sale by Aston Martin and EON productions, according to Christie's.

Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

Other items on sale include cars as well as notable costumes and accessories linked to the franchise.

