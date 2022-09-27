AGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.6%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.94%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 74.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.76%)
TREET 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
TRG 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 14.1 (0.34%)
BR30 15,647 Increased By 151.8 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,292 Increased By 140.5 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,466 Increased By 45.8 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction

Reuters Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 12:52pm
An Aston Martin DB5 is pictured during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Photo: Reuters
An Aston Martin DB5 is pictured during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: From an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car to costumes worn by Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die', an array of James Bond props and memorabilia are being offered at a charity auction soon as the film franchise celebrates 60 years.

The two-part sale will be held as a live auction on Wednesday and an online auction with bidding open until James Bond Day on Oct. 5 - the date the world premiere for the first film about the suave British secret agent - 'Dr. No' - was held in 1962.

Leading the lots is the car used for some adrenaline-packed stunts in 'No Time to Die' amid the stunning backdrop of the cave dwellings of the Italian city of Matera.

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

With a price estimate of 1.5 million pounds to 2 million pounds ($1.62 million to $2.16 million), it is one of eight replicas built for the movie.

"Externally it looks exactly like the DB5 that we all associate with James Bond, internally (it's) a completely different beast to be capable of all the incredible stunts and the driving that they did in Matera," Adrian Hume-Sayer, director of private and iconic collections at Christie's as well head of the James Bond sale, told Reuters.

Other lots include a signed 'No Time to Die' clapperboard, with a price estimate of 5,000-7,000 pounds, as well as costumes worn by the film's cast members such as Rami Malek as villain Safin and Lashana Lynch as 007 agent Nomi.

Several outfits worn by Craig in his last outing as Bond also feature, including a tactical costume for his final scenes. It has a price estimate of 15,000-20,000 pounds.

Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

There are also other vehicles, watches and costumes as well as props from different Bond movies.

Proceeds from the two 'Sixty Years of James Bond' auctions, with a total of some 60 lots, will go to different charities.

Various events are planned to mark the anniversary as Bond fans speculate who will next play the character.

“Well, right now we’re not thinking about the next chapter yet, we’re just celebrating the release of ‘No Time to Die’ and our 60th anniversary," producer Michael G. Wilson told Reuters.

"And I think when this is over by the end of this year, next year we’ll start to think about where do we go from here.”

Christie's Aston Martin James Bond

Comments

1000 characters

Aston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories