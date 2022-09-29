AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 78.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
EPCL 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.72%)
FCCL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.95%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.06%)
OGDC 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.97%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.01%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.16%)
TRG 122.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.81%)
UNITY 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -54.8 (-1.32%)
BR30 15,453 Decreased By -157.1 (-1.01%)
KSE100 40,940 Decreased By -494.9 (-1.19%)
KSE30 15,302 Decreased By -202.1 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Grealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 12:50pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish said he is “nowhere near” full fitness as he continues his recovery from a groin injury but is confident fans will see the best of him when he returns to the side.

Grealish picked up the problem in August and has been limited to six appearances in all competitions this season.

“I am definitely nowhere near 100% at the moment,” Grealish told City’s website. “I played 90 minutes against West Ham United and 45 against Bournemouth when I picked up my injury. So, I still have a lot of fitness to improve upon but that will come over time.

“I just need to keep training to be the best of my ability and then I’ll get chances on the pitch.

And then you’ll see the best Jack Grealish.“ Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa in August last year for a league-record fee of 100 million pounds ($107.98 million), has scored only one goal this season but the England international is not worried about his numbers.

PSB asked to start inter-school sports competition

“For me, it’s not all about goals and assists … they mean a lot for attacking players but I just don’t think football is just about that,” he said. “I hoped that during the second season, I play more and perform better.

That’s what I need to do, no one needs to tell me that myself. “It takes a while to adapt to a Pep Guardiola team and his system, so I am sure I will.”

Manchester City West Ham United Jack Grealish

Comments

1000 characters

Grealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

Oil drops on dollar strength, but OPEC+ talks offer support

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

Read more stories