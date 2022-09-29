AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 28, 2022)....
Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.06400   2.31543   3.07171   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       3.12057   3.05186   3.12057   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       3.64186   3.60171   3.64186   0.12113
Libor 6 Month       4.20814   4.17514   4.24586   0.15513
Libor 1 Year        4.85171   4.69943   4.90500   0.23200
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

LIBOR London Interbank Offered Rates

