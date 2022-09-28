Switch your life to a recyclable, sustainable, cost-effective living

thinkPVC provides not just material but also solutions to an improved quality of home. Do you feel anxious about your doors, windows, furniture, pipes, and ceilings when it rains for more than a few hours in Karachi? Are you often worried about the impact of urban flooding on your houses more than you are about your lives? Don’t worry. We have a solution for you—one that’s not only cost-effective but also compliant with the modern architecture of your dreams while still upholding its standards of quality.

thinkPVC is that one-step solution that you’ve been looking for and it comes with benefits that will satisfy you for ages. The longer-than-expected spell of monsoon has not just wreaked havoc in the rural landscape of Pakistan but also caused significant damage to the exterior and interiors of commercial and residential landscapes. While it may not be evident, water can expose wood to termites and break through conventional and cheaper construction materials.

If you’re hesitant about switching from wood to plastic, it’s important to understand why PVC is known as the plastic of the future. Not all plastic is bad plastic—especially if it is durable. thinkPVC offers cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives to harmful plastics that are not only termite-free and water resistant but also guarantee a long-lasting rust-free surface. But back to the question: why is PVC in high demand nowadays? It’s majorly because of its lower carbon footprint while manufacturing as compared to other materials such as aluminum and steel.

Although less common in Pakistan, PVC is an excellent solution to combat the upcoming effects of climate change in Pakistan—who’s at risk. From doors to flooring to ceiling to walls and pipes, PVC offers a wide range of products that can help create an aesthetic of your liking. The company at hand also makes sure that they understand what you want and then work with you to with materials promising hard exteriors and a dense outlook that vouches for its strength and durability.

Another interesting aspect that makes thinkPVC stand out from the rest of the competition is how their main aim is not to sell their products. thinkPVC strongly believes in spreading awareness and inspiring others to a new style of living while not imposing their ideologies on you. They listen, understand and then provide you with information on the available products that can help solve your construction needs. To recap properties of the plastic of the future, PVC is durable, recyclable, cost-effective, water resistant, corrosion-free, and most importantly, it won’t breed a community of termites in your house.

