Flood havoc: FBR urged to extend tax return deadline till Nov 30th

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers/lawyers and chartered accountants have approached the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns up to November 30, 2022, on humanitarian grounds in view of devastating floods.

According to a communication of Javed Iqbal Qazi, Advocate Supreme Court to the FBR chairman on Monday, it is requested for an extension in time for filing of income tax returns for the Tax Year 2022, which falls due on September 30, 2022, on the grounds that due to heavy monsoon and consequent flash floods in the country and also the consequent surge of dengue fever throughout the country, the taxpayers are not in a position to discharge their statutory liability by the said deadline.

It will not be out of place to highlight that due to heavy and unexpected flash floods, nearly one third of Pakistan has faced very serious floods and the economic effects have devolved to the people of Pakistan; especially the middle class.

In view of the above and in the interest of justice, it is therefore, requested that the taxpayers/the tax advisors be facilitated in this most difficult time being faced by the country and the last date of filing of returns be extended to November 30, 2022, Qazi added.

