Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 26, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 235.50
Open Offer Rs 237.50
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
|Stock
|Price
|
U.D.L.Modaraba / Sep 27
First UDL Modaraba(FUDLM)
|
7.45
▲ 0.95 (14.62%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 27
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
3.29
▲ 0.39 (13.45%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Sep 27
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
1.04
▲ 0.11 (11.83%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 27
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
11.06
▲ 1.00 (9.94%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 27
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
11.78
▲ 1.00 (9.28%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Sep 27
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
8.09
▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
|
Waves Home Appliances / Sep 27
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WHALE)
|
12.73
▲ 0.97 (8.25%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 27
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
2.12
▲ 0.16 (8.16%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Sep 27
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
5.20
▲ 0.39 (8.11%)
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 27
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
126.90
▲ 8.85 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Samba Bank / Sep 27
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
6.17
▲ -0.82 (-11.73%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 27
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.30
▲ -0.41 (-11.05%)
|
JS Investments / Sep 27
JS Investments Limited(JSIL)
|
9.51
▲ -1.00 (-9.51%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Sep 27
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
5.25
▲ -0.54 (-9.33%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 27
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
11.81
▲ -0.99 (-7.73%)
|
Sapphire Textile / Sep 27
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited(SAPT)
|
1085.95
▲ -88.05 (-7.50%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Sep 27
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
43.66
▲ -3.54 (-7.50%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Sep 27
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
72.39
▲ -5.86 (-7.49%)
|
Shams Textile / Sep 27
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
31.66
▲ -2.56 (-7.48%)
|
Data Agro / Sep 27
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
15.40
▲ -1.21 (-7.28%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 27
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
27,472,049
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 27
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
17,236,156
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 27
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
15,204,500
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 27
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
15,158,426
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,302,500
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 27
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
8,558,752
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 27
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
8,316,488
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Sep 27
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
7,964,500
▼ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Sep 27
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
6,257,879
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Sep 27
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
5,721,887
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 26
|
236.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 26
|
235.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 26
|
144.70
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 26
|
0.99
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 26
|
1.07
|
Euro to USD / Sep 26
|
0.96
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 26
|
3.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 26
|
3655.04
|
India Sensex / Sep 26
|
57145.22
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 26
|
26431.55
|
Nasdaq / Sep 26
|
10802.92
|
Hang Seng / Sep 26
|
17855.14
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 26
|
7020.95
|
Dow Jones / Sep 26
|
29260.81
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 26
|
12227.92
|
France CAC40 / Sep 26
|
5769.39
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 26
|
76.53
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 26
|
22235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 26
|
122857
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 26
|
1624.08
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 26
|
88.37
Comments