AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 26, 2022).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 235.50
Open Offer     Rs 237.50
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US dollar kerb market Dollar buying and selling rate

Comments

1000 characters

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

PSX digitizes listing process through ‘PRIDE’

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

Read more stories