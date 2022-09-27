Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 26, 2022)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 26, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06943 2.31557 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.08029 3.01386 3.08400 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.62843 3.56529 3.64143 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.20129 4.12329 4.20129 0.15500
Libor 1 Year 4.83486 4.67214 4.83486 0.22963
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments