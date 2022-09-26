AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Flood survivors compelled to drink contaminated water

PPI Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:57am
KHAIRPUR: The apathy of the Khairpur Nathan Shah administration has reached its pinnacle as it has failed to provide clean drinking water to citizens who are compelled to drink contaminated stagnant floodwater.

It was reported that people in Nathan Shah are risking their lives by consuming stagnant floodwater due to non-availability of clean drinking water. Instead of providing them potable water, the administration has installed a filter plant on a vehicle to purify the contaminated stagnant floodwater.

After drinking contaminated water, several people including children have caught different diseases.

However, Khairpur Nathan Shah is still submerged in water and people are compelled to drink dirty water and to live in unhygienic conditions.

About 90% of flood affectees are suffering from malaria and more than two dozen have succumbed to various diseases.

Besides Nathan Shah, breakout of different diseases was reported in relief camps set up in Hyderabad.

As many as 181 cases of diarrhoea and 229 cases of skin diseases were reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

Three persons including a child died of malaria in Khairpur and Thal. Gastroenteritis and malaria epidemics are getting out of control in Khairpur as local hospitals face dearth of beds for gastro and malaria patients.

Malaria and gastroenteritis epidemics are also spreading fast in Qambar-Shadadkot.

clean drinking water flood victims Floods in Pakistan Flood survivors

