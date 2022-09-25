England send Pakistan in to bat in 4th T20

KARACHI: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fourth Twenty20 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

England, on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, lead the seven-match series 2-1.

Sunday’s match is Pakistan’s 200th T20, the first team to reach the milestone.

England made three changes from the last game. Alex Hales and David Willey came into the side while Olly Stone was handed his international T20 debut.

They replaced Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

Pakistan left out Haider Ali (unfit) and Shahnawaz Dahani to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.

The remaining matches are in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

Umpires: Asid Yaqoob (PAK) and Faisal Afridi (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ahsan Raza (PAK)