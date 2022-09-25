CM, PA speaker discuss legislation matters

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with the Speaker Punjab Assembly, Sabtain Khan in which matters pertaining to legislation with regard to public interest in the Punjab Assembly came under discussion. Steps being taken for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees also discussed.

The CM said on the occasion that Punjab Assembly holds the distinction of doing record legislation with regard to the religion. He stated that a ban has been imposed on doing private usury business and punishment has also been fixed. “Our intentions are noble and our direction is right. We undertook exemplary steps for the welfare and well being of the people in a highly short period of time,” he maintained.

The CM revealed that the Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. The financial aid for the construction and repair of the houses of the flood affectees has been increased to Rs0.4 million. The cooperation of the philanthropists for providing assistance to the flood affectees is praiseworthy, he said.

He vowed to move forward in the journey of rendering public service without caring for the opponents.

