Bakhtawari elected president of ICCI

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 06:41am
ISLAMABAD: The nominated presidential candidate of Founders Group, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has secured record 987 votes and achieved historical victory in the annual election 2022-23 of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

In the annual election 2022-23 of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Founders Group won all the seats of the executive committee with a huge majority. Founders Group’s presidential nominated candidate Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari set a record by taking more 987 votes and the turnout in the election was also a record of more than 80%, in the history of the chamber, no candidate has ever received so many votes.

Speaking on the occasion, upcoming President of ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that he will play his full role in bringing Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to the international level and connecting the business community with international markets.

He said that he will play an active role with his team in improving the image of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry not only in Pakistan but also internationally.

