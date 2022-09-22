AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Palm oil snaps two-day climb on recession fears

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:49pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday, snapping a two-day gaining streak, as investors worried that aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks would dampen global economic growth and the demand for commodities.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 58 ringgit, or 1.49%, to 3,829 ringgit ($838.77) a tonne.

World stocks were close to a 2-year low and Japan unilaterally intervened in FX markets for the first time since 1998 on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hike signals had put markets on the run.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said the nation’s palm oil stocks could rise to a 3-1/2-year high of 2.5 million tonnes by the end of 2022, as exports are likely to take a hit from rival Indonesia waiving export levies to bring down stockpiles.

Indonesia’s palm oil stocks could drop sharply by the end of December from record levels as Jakarta’s export levy waiver has accelerated exports, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said.

Palm closes higher

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1%, while its palm oil contract gained 2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%.

“The oils market, led by palm as always, is wrestling with the indigestion caused by the enforced build-up of record stocks inside Indonesia, which are now struggling to get out of the country,” James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told the Globoil conference in Agra, India.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures

