LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 21, 2022)....
Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     2.31543   2.31143   2.32400   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       3.05186   2.81771   3.05186   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       3.60171   3.29257   3.60171   0.12113
Libor 6 Month       4.17514   3.83686   4.17514   0.15338
Libor 1 Year        4.69943   4.23900   4.69943   0.22413
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

