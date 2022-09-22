Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31543 2.31143 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.05186 2.81771 3.05186 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.60171 3.29257 3.60171 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.17514 3.83686 4.17514 0.15338
Libor 1 Year 4.69943 4.23900 4.69943 0.22413
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Comments