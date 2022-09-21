AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.12%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.15%)
GTECH 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.89%)
OGDC 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.51%)
PAEL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.34%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.46%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,178 Decreased By -158 (-1.03%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -215.4 (-0.52%)
KSE30 15,371 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.49%)
Australia’s RBA looking for opportunities to slow rate hikes

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:42am
SYDNEY: A top Australian central banker said on Wednesday monetary policy was not yet restrictive despite five rate rises in as many months, but the bank was looking for opportunities to slow the pace of hikes at some point.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock also noted that new monthly data on inflation would be released next week but would have a lot of statistical noise and were unlikely to have much impact on the RBA’s deliberations at its Oct. 4 Board meeting.

Australia’s central bank says hikes could slow at some point

Bullock added the outlook for the global economy was “worrying”, as was the outlook for China’s zero-COVID policy and its property market.

Australia's Australian central bank

