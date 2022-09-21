Infrastructure, livelihood: ADB says will provide new aid package soon

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will soon provide Pakistan with a significant relief and rehabilitation package, to repair the infrastructure and help livelihood.

The bank announced through Twitter that it will provide more details of its new assistance package when it is finalised. “We will work closely with the government and other international agencies to help rebuild the lives and livelihoods of the more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.”

On short- and medium-term basis, the bank would use ongoing projects to repair damaged infrastructure, including roads and irrigation infrastructure and support the development and financial stability of the agriculture sector to boost food security.

The bank is also processing countercyclical support to help the poor and vulnerable especially women and children, weather the impacts of food prices and other external shocks.

On long-term basis, the bank would prioritize projects that support post-flood reconstruction and strengthen climate and disaster resilience.

This is in addition to the $3 million the bank had already approved for the immediate purchase of food, tents, and other relief goods, it said adding the bank would provide more details of its assistance package when it is finalized.

