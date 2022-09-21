AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
Alvi wants TGA with Turkiye initialed

Naveed Butt Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said the signing of Trade in Goods Agreement would pave the way for achieving the bilateral trade target of $5 billion in the medium term between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The president has called for further cementing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye by focusing on trade enhancement and bringing the trade volume at par with the excellent bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said this while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Turkiye, Dr Yousaf Junaid, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The president congratulated the Ambassador-designate on his appointment and said that Pakistan remained committed to furthering bilateral trade and investment ties with Turkiye. He recalled that he acknowledged the support of Turkiye to Pakistan’s efforts in countering Islamophobia in the world, especially in India, where Muslims were being intimidated and harassed on a daily basis.

He also expressed his gratitude for Turkiye’s support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and asked the ambassador-designate to convey the sentiments to the Turkish side. The president assured ambassador-designate that Pakistan remained committed to supporting Turkiye on its core issues. Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with Turkiye which are described by expressions as ‘heart to heart’ and ‘two countries as one nation,’ he said.

He said that in total, over 190 agreements/MoUs have been signed between the two sides since the establishment of relations.

