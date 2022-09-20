AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue ‘suspects’

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2022 06:43am
Follow us

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli forces crossed into Syria on Monday and fired at four individuals who had “hurled objects along the border fence”, wounding one of them, the army said.

Israel, which regularly carries out air strikes inside Syria’s territory, rarely publicly acknowledges cross-border operations.

According to an Israeli army statement, “observation soldiers spotted four suspects” near Haspin in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, without providing any specific information on what they were throwing.

Israel Defense Forces “soldiers were dispatched to the scene, crossed the border and operated... by firing at one of the suspects’ legs,” the statement added.

The wounded suspect, whose condition wasn’t immediately clear, was “evacuated by helicopter to a hospital” in Israel, the army said without mentioning what happened to the other three.

'Aerial aggression': Israeli strike kills three soldiers in Syria, Syrian state media says

Israel rarely comments on its military actions in Syria, save for operations in direct response to what the army considers immediate threats to Israel’s sovereignty.

But Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, targeting both government positions and Iran-backed forces, since civil war broke out in the country in 2011.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

Israel Syria Israeli forces cross border operations

Comments

1000 characters

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue ‘suspects’

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Elizabeth: world pays farewell to a revered monarch

PM attends funeral

ECP reserves its verdict in crucial Toshakhana case

IHC quashes terrorism charges against IK

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

India, Saudi Arabia discuss starting rupee-riyal trade

India’s top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka

Read more stories