AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zardari to meet Shujaat, others in Lahore

Naveed Butt Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Lahore this week for a protracted stay amid rumours of engaging in toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf coalition government in Punjab, it is learnt.

According to well-informed sources, Asif Ali Zardari intends to meet important political players in the provincial capital.

Senior leader of PPP Naveed Chaudhry said while talking to Business Recorder that Asif Ali Zardari will visit Lahore this week and meet Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and other politicians.

When asked if he will meet other PML-Q leaders including the incumbent Chief Minister, Chaudhary stated that Asif Ali Zardari will hold discussions on a possible change in Punjab government during his stay in Lahore.

Naveed Chaudhary acknowledged that with his arrival in Lahore the party’s political activities would increase manifold, adding that the PPP office is being shifted from Bilawal House in Bahria Town to Gulberg near Gaddafi Stadium, which is right in front of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal House PMLQ Naveed Chaudhry

Comments

1000 characters

Zardari to meet Shujaat, others in Lahore

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Elizabeth: world pays farewell to a revered monarch

PM attends funeral

ECP reserves its verdict in crucial Toshakhana case

IHC quashes terrorism charges against IK

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

India, Saudi Arabia discuss starting rupee-riyal trade

India’s top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka

Read more stories