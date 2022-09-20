Zardari to meet Shujaat, others in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will reach Lahore this week for a protracted stay amid rumours of engaging in toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf coalition government in Punjab, it is learnt.

According to well-informed sources, Asif Ali Zardari intends to meet important political players in the provincial capital.

Senior leader of PPP Naveed Chaudhry said while talking to Business Recorder that Asif Ali Zardari will visit Lahore this week and meet Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and other politicians.

When asked if he will meet other PML-Q leaders including the incumbent Chief Minister, Chaudhary stated that Asif Ali Zardari will hold discussions on a possible change in Punjab government during his stay in Lahore.

Naveed Chaudhary acknowledged that with his arrival in Lahore the party’s political activities would increase manifold, adding that the PPP office is being shifted from Bilawal House in Bahria Town to Gulberg near Gaddafi Stadium, which is right in front of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s house.

